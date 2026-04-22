Essential summer safety tips for your pets

Apr 22, 2026
Walk your pets early in the morning or late evening. Midday heat can cause overheating and burn their paws.
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Regular brushing helps remove excess fur, but avoid shaving completely coats also protect pets from sunburn.
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Always keep fresh, clean water available. Add extra bowls around the house and consider ice cubes to keep it cool.
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Even for a few minutes, parked cars can become dangerously hot and life-threatening.
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Hot pavements can seriously injure paws. A quick test: if it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for them
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Ensure shaded, well-ventilated areas. Cooling mats, fans, or air conditioned rooms can help regulate their body temperature.
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Feed lighter meals and reduce intense play during hot hours. Keep activities short and gentle.
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Heavy panting, drooling, vomiting, or lethargy could indicate heatstroke. Seek immediate veterinary care if you notice these.
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