Apr 22, 2026

Essential summer safety tips for your pets

Aanya Mehta

Avoid Peak Heat Walks

Walk your pets early in the morning or late evening. Midday heat can cause overheating and burn their paws.

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Groom, Don’t Over Shave

Regular brushing helps remove excess fur, but avoid shaving completely coats also protect pets from sunburn.

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Hydration Is Everything

Always keep fresh, clean water available. Add extra bowls around the house and consider ice cubes to keep it cool.

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Never Leave Them in Cars

Even for a few minutes, parked cars can become dangerously hot and life-threatening.

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Protect Their Paws

Hot pavements can seriously injure paws. A quick test: if it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for them

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Provide Cool Resting Spaces

Ensure shaded, well-ventilated areas. Cooling mats, fans, or air conditioned rooms can help regulate their body temperature.

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Adjust Diet and Activity

Feed lighter meals and reduce intense play during hot hours. Keep activities short and gentle.

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Watch for Heatstroke Signs

Heavy panting, drooling, vomiting, or lethargy could indicate heatstroke. Seek immediate veterinary care if you notice these.

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