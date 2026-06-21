How the World Says “Dad” in different languages

Jun 21, 2026
The Basque language, one of Europe's oldest and most unique languages, uses Aita for father. The term has no known relation to most neighbouring European languages.
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A warm and affectionate term used by children when speaking to their fathers. It remains one of the most beloved family words in Korean culture.
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"Abi" means "my father" and carries a deeply personal tone, while "Baba" is commonly used in everyday family life.
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In Hawaiian, Mākua Kāne refers to a father or male parent, reflecting the language's deep connection to family and heritage.
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Interestingly, in the Georgian language, the word "Mama" means father, unlike many other languages where it refers to the mother. It's one of the most surprising parental terms in the world.
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A respectful and widely used term for father in Japan. Children often use it throughout their lives, even as adults.
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This charming term is the Icelandic equivalent of "Dad" and is commonly used by children and adults alike.
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A traditional Tibetan word for father, Pala is commonly heard across Tibetan communities and carries a strong sense of familial respect.
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Spoken by millions across the Andes, Quechua uses Yaya to mean father, a term that has been passed down since the days of the Inca Empire.
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