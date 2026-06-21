Jun 21, 2026

How the World Says “Dad” in different languages

Aanya Mehta

Aita, Basque

The Basque language, one of Europe's oldest and most unique languages, uses Aita for father. The term has no known relation to most neighbouring European languages.

Source: unsplash

Appa, Korean

A warm and affectionate term used by children when speaking to their fathers. It remains one of the most beloved family words in Korean culture.

Source: unsplash

Abi and Baba, Arabic

"Abi" means "my father" and carries a deeply personal tone, while "Baba" is commonly used in everyday family life.

Source: unsplash

Mākua Kāne, Hawaiian

In Hawaiian, Mākua Kāne refers to a father or male parent, reflecting the language's deep connection to family and heritage.

Source: unsplash

Mama, Georgian

Interestingly, in the Georgian language, the word "Mama" means father, unlike many other languages where it refers to the mother. It's one of the most surprising parental terms in the world.

Source: unsplash

Otōsan, Japanese

A respectful and widely used term for father in Japan. Children often use it throughout their lives, even as adults.

Source: unsplash

Pabbi, Icelandic

This charming term is the Icelandic equivalent of "Dad" and is commonly used by children and adults alike.

Source: unsplash

Pala, Tibetan

A traditional Tibetan word for father, Pala is commonly heard across Tibetan communities and carries a strong sense of familial respect.

Source: unsplash

Yaya, Quechua

Spoken by millions across the Andes, Quechua uses Yaya to mean father, a term that has been passed down since the days of the Inca Empire.

Source: unsplash

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