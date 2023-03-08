Holi 2023: How politicians celebrated festival of colours
From Arvind Kejriwal to Rajnath Singh -- Holi was celebrated by politicians from across party lines on Wednesday.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hosted the United States Secretary of Commerce,Ms. Gina Raimondo at his official residence.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal paid tribute at Raj Ghat today.
Kejriwal did not celebrate Holi this year. He had announced yesterday that he will meditate today in wake of the arrests of party's leaders Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia
UP CM Yogi Adityanath celebrated Holi by taking part in the Bhagwaan Narsimha Shobhayatra in Gorakhpur.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visited the residence of his ‘guru’ Anand Dighe, Anand Ashram in Tembhinaka, Thane.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami offered prayers at the Daksh Prajapati Temple in Haridwar on Holi and celebrated the festival of colours with family.