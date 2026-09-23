Ray Charles hits you can’t afford to miss

Sep 23, 2026
“(Night Time Is) The Right Time” is another essential Ray Charles recording, driven by blues and gospel influences and his powerful vocal delivery. It remains part of the core group of songs associated with his classic catalogue and appears on major Ray Charles greatest-hits collections.
Source: wikipedia
Originally written by Hoagy Carmichael and Stuart Gorrell, “Georgia on My Mind” became one of Ray Charles’ signature recordings after his 1960 version. It gave him his first No. 1 pop hit and became closely associated with his voice and piano style.
Source: wikipedia
Released in 1956, “Hallelujah, I Love Her So” became one of Charles’ celebrated early R&B recordings. The song’s gospel-inflected arrangement and exuberant vocal performance demonstrate the combination of musical influences that became a hallmark of his sound.
Source: wikipedia
“Hit the Road Jack” is among Charles’ most recognisable recordings. Released in 1961, the song became a major pop hit, with Margie Hendricks and the Raelettes providing the memorable call-and-response vocals. It remains one of the defining songs of his early-1960s period.
Source: wikipedia
Charles transformed Don Gibson’s country song “I Can’t Stop Loving You” into one of his biggest crossover successes. The 1962 recording appeared on Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music, an album that introduced country music to a much broader audience. The single reached No. 1 on both the pop and R&B charts.
Source: wikipedia
Released in 1954, “I Got a Woman” is widely regarded as an important early example of Charles blending gospel elements with R&B. The recording helped establish the distinctive sound that would become central to his contribution to soul music.
Source: wikipedia
“Unchain My Heart” showcased the bluesy, R&B side of Charles during his successful early-1960s period at ABC-Paramount. Along with “Hit the Road Jack,” the song helped establish him as a major pop star while retaining the raw R&B character of his earlier work.
Source: wikipedia
“What’d I Say” captured the energy of gospel and church music while incorporating R&B and rock ’n’ roll. Released in 1959, it became Charles’ first Top 10 pop hit and is regarded as one of his defining recordings from the Atlantic years.
Source: wikipedia
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