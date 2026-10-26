Harold Pinter plays you need to read

The Dwarfs (1990)

Originally written as a novel in the 1950s, The Dwarfs was later published in book form in 1990. It follows three young men, Len, Pete and Mark, as they navigate friendship, desire, jealousy and the pressures of everyday life. The novel offers an unusual opportunity to encounter Pinter outside the theatre, while still recognising his interest in fractured relationships and the instability of language. Readers curious about his development as a writer should not overlook it.