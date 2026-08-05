Aug 05, 2026

Guy de Maupassant books you should read

Aanya Mehta

Bel-Ami

Maupassant's most famous novel follows Georges Duroy, a charming but unscrupulous journalist who climbs the social ladder in Paris through manipulation and ambition. It's a sharp critique of power, media, and high society.

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A Woman's Life

This novel traces the life of Jeanne, a young aristocratic woman whose romantic dreams gradually collide with the harsh realities of marriage and society.

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Boule de Suif

One of Maupassant's greatest achievements, this novella tells the story of a group of travelers during wartime and exposes the hypocrisy and prejudice lurking beneath respectable society.

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Mademoiselle Fifi

A collection of short stories featuring some of Maupassant's most celebrated works. The title story examines the tensions between French civilians and Prussian occupiers during the Franco-Prussian War.

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Mont-Oriol

Set in a fashionable spa town, this novel blends romance, social satire, and business intrigue while offering a vivid portrait of French bourgeois society.

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Pierre and Jean

Often considered his finest novel, Pierre and Jean explores jealousy, family secrets, and identity after an inheritance exposes uncomfortable truths about two brothers' parentage.

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Strong as Death

A mature and deeply emotional novel about aging, obsession, and unrequited love, centring on an artist who becomes captivated by the daughter of the woman he once loved.

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The Horla

One of the greatest psychological horror stories ever written, The Horla follows a man convinced that an invisible being is controlling his life. The novella influenced later writers such as H.P. Lovecraft.

Source: amazon.in

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