Two trains collide in Greece, at least 36 killed
A passenger train collided at high speed with an oncoming freight train in northern Greece
Multiple carriages were derailed and at least three burst into flames
With rescue operations underway at least 250 passengers were evacuated to safety
The trains crashed just before the Vale of Tempe, a gorge that separates the regions of Thessaly and Macedonia
his collision has raised questions on the aging Greece rail infrastructure.
Investigation has been launched by the Greece police in the case.
