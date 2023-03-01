Two trains collide in Greece, at least 36 killed

A passenger train collided at high speed with an oncoming freight train in northern Greece

Multiple carriages were derailed and at least three burst into flames

With rescue operations underway at least 250 passengers were evacuated to safety 

The trains crashed just before the Vale of Tempe, a gorge that separates the regions of Thessaly and Macedonia

his collision has raised questions on the aging Greece rail infrastructure.

Investigation has been launched by the Greece police in the case. 

