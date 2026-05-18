The Greatest TV Presenters of All Time

May 18, 2026
A pioneer in television journalism, Walters became famous for her fearless interviews with politicians, celebrities, and world leaders.
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Known for his self-deprecating humour, eccentric comedy sketches, and sharp interviewing style, Conan became one of the most beloved figures in late-night television.
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Known for his sharp humour and unconventional interview style, Letterman revolutionised late-night television and inspired generations of presenters.
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Famous for his lively celebrity couch interviews, Norton’s quick wit and relaxed format made his chat show a worldwide favourite.
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Fallon brought viral games, celebrity impressions, and musical segments into modern late-night TV, making his show hugely popular with younger audiences.
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As the legendary host of The Tonight Show, Carson defined late night entertainment for decades with his effortless charm and comedic timing.
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Recognisable for his suspenders and iconic interview style, Larry King became one of television’s most respected interviewers through decades of broadcast history.
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With his global perspective and sharp political satire, Noah modernised The Daily Show for a younger and more international audience.
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