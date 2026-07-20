Rare goat species you may not have heard of

Jul 20, 2026
Found in the Himalayas of India, Nepal, and Bhutan, the Himalayan tahr has a thick reddish-brown coat and a shaggy mane that protects it from freezing mountain temperatures.
Source: wikimedia commons
Native to the mountains of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and northern India, the markhor is famous for its spectacular corkscrew-shaped horns. It is an agile climber that scales steep cliffs with remarkable ease.
Source: wikimedia commons
Despite its name, the Nilgiri tahr is more closely related to wild sheep than true goats. Endemic to the Western Ghats of southern India, it is an endangered mountain ungulate known for navigating steep grassy cliffs with ease.
Source: wikimedia commons
The Nubian ibex inhabits the rocky deserts of northeastern Africa and the Middle East. Its long, curved horns and ability to survive in extremely arid conditions make it one of nature's toughest mountain goats.
Source: wikimedia commons
One of the largest wild goat species, the Siberian ibex roams the rugged mountains of Central Asia. Males can grow enormous backward-curving horns measuring over a metre in length.
Source: wikimedia commons
Also known as the Iberian ibex, this species is endemic to Spain and parts of Portugal. Males are easily recognised by their thick, lyre-shaped horns and dramatic cliff climbing skills.
Source: wikimedia commons
Found only in Ethiopia's Simien Mountains, the Walia ibex is one of the world's rarest wild goats. Conservation efforts have helped its population recover after decades of decline.
Source: wikimedia commons
Native to the Caucasus Mountains, the West Caucasian tur is a powerful wild goat known for its muscular build and impressive climbing abilities. It inhabits steep alpine slopes rarely visited by humans.
Source: wikimedia commons
Underrated travel novels by Indian authors