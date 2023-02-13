India's military might on display at Aero India 2023
The five-day Aero India show, in its biggest avatar yet, began at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru on February 13.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Monday the 14th edition of India’s biennial aerospace exhibition ‘Aero India’ that will showcase the country as an emerging hub for manufacturing of military aircraft, helicopters, equipment and new-age avionics.
PM Modi said: “Aero India is an example of the expanding capabilities of India".
He also said, " The presence of around 100 nations here shows that the trust of the world in India has increased".
More than 700 exhibitors from India and the world are participating in the event.
The event aims to promote export of indigenous air platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).
Aero India 2023 will have a separate pavilion on the opportunities available in Karnataka, which will see Assembly elections in a few months.