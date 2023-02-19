Glimpse of Shiv Jayanti 2023: Marathas commemorating the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is a festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj, who was a 17th century warrior king and the founder of the Maratha Empire in western India.
Cultural event organised by Maratha Kranti Morcha in progress at the base of Shivaji Statue near airport in Vile Parle
Union minister Nitin Gadkari participates in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary function at Gandhi Gate in Nagpur.
Hundreds pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary today
Chhatrapati Shivaji was a visionary and was the only person who noticed a major flaw in the war machinery of the established Empires and Sultanates.
Sand art in Juhu on Sunday morning on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti
On the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the first phase of Shivsrushti