After widespread protest, Georgia pulls controversial 'foreign agents' bill
'After days of protest, Georgia has decided to withdraw its controversial 'foreign agents' bill.
This bill was criticised for potentially stifling media freedom and civil society.
It called for some foreign-funded media & NGOs to register as "agents of foreign influence".
Georgian Parliament initially approved the BIll. However, massive protests broke out in response.
More than 60 protesters were arrested outside parliament in Tbilisi after the approval.
The protesters said that the bill is similar to Russian legislation used since 2012 to silence dissent.
Some saw it as an obstruction in Georgia's plans of joining NATO and the EU