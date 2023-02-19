From South Africa to India: Cheetahs from South Africa released into Kuno National Park
Reuters
12 Cheetahs from South Africa were released into the quarantine enclosures at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur district of the state.
Reuters
The cheetahs first arrived at Gwalior airport around 10 am in an Indian Air Force plane. From there, they were flown to the KNP in IAF helicopters
Reuters
These seven male and five female cheetahs comprise the second set of big cats coming to Madhya Pradesh.
Reuters
The first group of eight from Namibia were released into the KNP on September 17 last year.
AP
The intercontinental translocation of these cheetahs is part of the Indian government's ambitious cheetah reintroduction programme.
PTI
The total number of cheetahs is now 20 and the species was declared extinct in 1952.
PTI