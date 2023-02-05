PERVEZ MUSHARRAF, PAKISTAN'S FORMER PRESIDENT, PASSES AWAY
Photo: Reuters
Pakistan’s former president General (retired) Pervez Musharraf passed away Sunday after a prolonged illness at the age of 79 at a hospital in Dubai.
Express Archive
Born in New Delhi in 1943, he was 4 years old when his family moved to Karachi during the Partition. He joined the army at the age of 18, and went on to lead an elite commando unit before rising to become its chief.
Express Archive
Musharraf then came to power after overthrowing Nawaz Sharif’s government in a military coup in 1999. He ruled Pakistan as its chief executive and then as president from 2002 to 2008.
Express Archive
He is believed to have played a key role in the operation to invade Kashmir, bringing Pakistan and India to the brink of a full-fledged war in 1999.
Photo: Reuters
In 2008, Musharraf who was under a serious threat of impeachment from the country's governing coalition, announced his resignation from the office "in the interest of the nation.”
Reuters
Musharraf visited Delhi for the Agra summit held from July 14-16, 2001and met then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The aim of the summit was to normalise relations between the two countries. However, it did not produce any positive outcome.
Express Archive
Then-Pakistani President Gen. Pervez Musharraf and his wife Sehba pose in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, on July 15, 2001.
AP PHoto
In this July 14, 2001 file photo, Pakistan's then President Pervez Musharraf meets Anaro Devi, a municipal worker who recalls his childhood days, during his visit to 'Neharwali Haveli', ancestral home of Musharraf, in Darya Ganj in New Delhi.
PTI Photo
Musharraf was praised for reformist efforts in the early part of his regime as he pushed through legislation to protect the rights of women and allowed private news channels to operate for the first time.
AP Photo
He also became one of Washington’s most important allies after the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States and successfully lobbied then-president George W Bush to pour money into the Pakistani military.
Express Archive
In this Sunday, April 17, 2005 file photo, Pakistan's then President Pervez Musharraf receives his birth certificate from then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi.