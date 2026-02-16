Top Spring Flowers for Your Garden

Feb 16, 2026
With delicate petals and airy stems, cosmos add a soft, cottage-garden feel. They tolerate poor soil and are very easy to grow from seeds.
Dahlias produce dramatic, show stopping blooms in various shapes and sizes. Plant tubers in spring for stunning summer flowers.
Lavender brings soothing fragrance and purple beauty to your garden. It thrives in well drained soil and sunny spots, and it’s great for pollinators.
Hardy and cheerful, marigolds grow quickly and help repel garden pests. Their bright orange and yellow blooms thrive in full sun.
Petunias are low maintenance and bloom abundantly in bright colours like pink, purple, and white. They’re perfect for hanging baskets, borders, and balcony planters.
Easy to grow and loved by kids and gardeners alike, sunflowers add height and brightness to any garden. They thrive in full sun and well drained soil.
These climbing flowers produce delicate, fragrant blooms. They’re perfect for trellises, fences, and garden arches during the spring season.
Zinnias love sunshine and bloom in bold, vibrant shades. They’re also excellent for attracting butterflies and make great cut flowers.
