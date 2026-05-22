The Fierce Women Warriors of History

May 22, 2026
A fierce leader who led a massive uprising against Roman rule in Britain, becoming one of history’s most iconic warrior queens.
Source: wikipedia
Known as La Maupin, she was both an opera star and a fearless duelist, challenging societal norms and opponents alike.
Source: wikipedia
A skilled fighter and spiritual leader, Lozen fought alongside her brother Victorio and guided her people through dangerous territory.
Source: wikipedia
A fierce strategist, Queen Nzinga resisted Portuguese colonisation for decades, using diplomacy and warfare to protect her kingdoms.
Source: wikipedia
One of India’s earliest freedom fighters, Abbakka led naval resistance against the Portuguese in the 16th century.
Source: wikipedia
A legendary samurai of 12th century Japan, Tomoe Gozen was famed for her swordsmanship and bravery in the Genpei War.
Source: wikipedia
These sisters led a rebellion against Chinese rule in the 1st century, briefly establishing independence for Vietnam.
Source: wikipedia
She led the Ashanti rebellion against British colonial forces in 1900, becoming a symbol of resistance in Ghana.
Source: wikipedia
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