May 22, 2026

The Fierce Women Warriors of History

Aanya Mehta

Boudica

A fierce leader who led a massive uprising against Roman rule in Britain, becoming one of history’s most iconic warrior queens.

Source: wikipedia

Julie d'Aubigny

Known as La Maupin, she was both an opera star and a fearless duelist, challenging societal norms and opponents alike.

Source: wikipedia

Lozen

A skilled fighter and spiritual leader, Lozen fought alongside her brother Victorio and guided her people through dangerous territory.

Source: wikipedia

Nzinga of Ndongo and Matamba

A fierce strategist, Queen Nzinga resisted Portuguese colonisation for decades, using diplomacy and warfare to protect her kingdoms.

Source: wikipedia

Rani Abbakka Chowta

One of India’s earliest freedom fighters, Abbakka led naval resistance against the Portuguese in the 16th century.

Source: wikipedia

Tomoe Gozen

A legendary samurai of 12th century Japan, Tomoe Gozen was famed for her swordsmanship and bravery in the Genpei War.

Source: wikipedia

Trưng Trắc and Trưng Nhị

These sisters led a rebellion against Chinese rule in the 1st century, briefly establishing independence for Vietnam.

Source: wikipedia

Yaa Asantewaa

She led the Ashanti rebellion against British colonial forces in 1900, becoming a symbol of resistance in Ghana.

Source: wikipedia

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