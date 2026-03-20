Mar 20, 2026

Essential Fiction: Powerful Stories About Women

Aanya Mehta

Breasts and Eggs

Mieko Kawakami explores womanhood, body image, and societal pressure in modern Japan. Raw, honest, and deeply introspective.

Source: amazon.in

Convenience Store Woman

Sayaka Murata presents a quirky yet powerful look at a woman who rejects societal expectations and finds comfort in routine.

Source: amazon.in

Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine

By Gail Honeyman, this story follows a socially awkward woman navigating loneliness and healing.

Source: amazon.in

Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982

Cho Nam-joo tells a powerful, realistic story about everyday sexism faced by a Korean woman.

Source: amazon.in

Luster

Raven Leilani delivers a sharp, modern story about a young woman navigating work, relationships, and identity.

Source: amazon.in

The Days of Abandonment

By Elena Ferrante, this intense novel captures a woman’s emotional breakdown and rebuilding after being left by her husband.

Source: amazon.in

The Housekeeper and the Professor

By Yoko Ogawa, this gentle story follows a housekeeper and her bond with a mathematician. It’s subtle, emotional, and beautifully centred on care and connection.

Source: amazon.in

The Vegetarian

By Han Kang, this haunting novel explores control, autonomy, and rebellion through a woman’s quiet defiance.

Source: amazon.in

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