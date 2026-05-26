May 26, 2026

Female Directors Whose Work You Need to Watch

Aanya Mehta

Payal Kapadia

Her experimental style blends documentary and fiction, creating deeply political and poetic cinema.

Source: wikimedia commons

Alice Diop

Known for Saint Omer, Diop examines identity, justice and immigrant experiences with quiet intensity.

Source: wikimedia commons

Céline Sciamma

A master of intimate storytelling, Sciamma explores identity, love and the female gaze with striking sensitivity (Portrait of a Lady on Fire).

Source: wikimedia commons

Julia Ducournau

If you like bold, unsettling cinema, Ducournau’s Raw and Titane push boundaries with visceral storytelling and genre bending narratives.

Source: wikimedia commons

Rima Das

Working outside the mainstream, Das crafts deeply personal films set in rural Assam, often using non-professional actors (Village Rockstars).

Source: wikimedia commons

Kelly Reichardt

A quiet force in indie cinema, Reichardt is known for minimalist, slow-burn storytelling. Films like First Cow and Wendy and Lucy beautifully capture isolation, survival and human connection.

Source: wikimedia commons

Mati Diop

Her debut Atlantics blends romance with supernatural elements, offering a haunting look at migration and longing.

Source: wikimedia commons

Nia DaCosta

DaCosta moves seamlessly between indie and blockbuster, bringing social commentary into genre films like Candyman.

Source: wikimedia commons

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