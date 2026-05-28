Female Chefs Who Took Indian Cuisine to the International Stage

May 28, 2026
Founder of London’s Darjeeling Express, Asma Khan celebrates home-style Indian cooking and women-led kitchens, gaining worldwide recognition through shows like Chef’s Table.
Source: wikipedia
The first Indian woman to earn a Michelin star, Garima Arora’s Bangkok restaurant Gaa reimagines Indian flavours with modern techniques, earning global acclaim.
Source: facebook (gaa)
A familiar face on global food television, Maneet Chauhan has successfully blended Indian flavours with international cuisine in the U.S.
Source: wikipedia
After winning The Great British Bake Off, Nadiya Hussain brought South Asian flavours into mainstream global baking and television.
Source: wikipedia
Known for bold, modern Indian flavours, Preeti Mistry has pushed boundaries in the U.S. dining scene with innovative, inclusive cuisine.
Source: wikipedia
A pioneer in bringing global dining to India and vice versa, Ritu Dalmia has built a strong international presence with her restaurants and cookbooks.
Source: instagram (atrangi.dubai)
Chef-owner of Pondicheri in Houston, Anita Jaisinghani blends Indian flavours with global influences, earning international praise.
Source: facebook (tory burch foundation)
Through her restaurant Vermilion, Rohini Dey fused Indian and Latin American cuisines, introducing innovative cross cultural flavours to a global audience.
Source: youtube (fox 32 chicago)
Remarkable Animals Found in the Western Ghats