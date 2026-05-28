May 28, 2026

Female Chefs Who Took Indian Cuisine to the International Stage

Aanya Mehta

Asma Khan

Founder of London’s Darjeeling Express, Asma Khan celebrates home-style Indian cooking and women-led kitchens, gaining worldwide recognition through shows like Chef’s Table.

Source: wikipedia

Garima Arora

The first Indian woman to earn a Michelin star, Garima Arora’s Bangkok restaurant Gaa reimagines Indian flavours with modern techniques, earning global acclaim.

Source: facebook (gaa)

Maneet Chauhan

A familiar face on global food television, Maneet Chauhan has successfully blended Indian flavours with international cuisine in the U.S.

Source: wikipedia

Nadia Hussain

After winning The Great British Bake Off, Nadiya Hussain brought South Asian flavours into mainstream global baking and television.

Source: wikipedia

Preeti Mistry

Known for bold, modern Indian flavours, Preeti Mistry has pushed boundaries in the U.S. dining scene with innovative, inclusive cuisine.

Source: wikipedia

Ritu Dalmia

A pioneer in bringing global dining to India and vice versa, Ritu Dalmia has built a strong international presence with her restaurants and cookbooks.

Source: instagram (atrangi.dubai)

Anita Jaisinghani

Chef-owner of Pondicheri in Houston, Anita Jaisinghani blends Indian flavours with global influences, earning international praise.

Source: facebook (tory burch foundation)

Rohini Dey

Through her restaurant Vermilion, Rohini Dey fused Indian and Latin American cuisines, introducing innovative cross cultural flavours to a global audience.

Source: youtube (fox 32 chicago)

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