Fascinating facts about the nilgai you probably didn’t know

Oct 28, 2026
Unlike many other hoofed mammals, nilgai display a clear difference in horn development between the sexes. Males typically have short, smooth, conical black horns, often around 15–24 cm long. Females generally lack horns, making this a useful feature for distinguishing adult males from females in the wild.
Source: wikimedia commons
Although they favour open habitats, nilgai can adapt to agricultural landscapes and areas near human settlements. Fields may provide accessible food, while nearby scrub and woodland offer cover. This adaptability can sometimes bring them into conflict with farmers when they feed on cultivated crops.
Source: wikimedia commons
One of the nilgai's most striking features is the difference in colour between the sexes. Mature males develop a bluish-grey or slate-coloured coat, earning the species its nickname, blue bull. Females and younger animals, meanwhile, generally have yellowish-brown to tawny coats that help them blend into their surroundings.
Source: wikimedia commons
The name ‘nilgai’ comes from words associated with the colours blue and the cow. The term reflects the bluish-grey appearance of adult males and the animal's resemblance to cattle. Despite the name, the nilgai is an antelope belonging to the family Bovidae, which also includes cattle, sheep and goats.
Source: wikimedia commons
The nilgai (Boselaphus tragocamelus) holds the distinction of being Asia's largest antelope. Adult males can weigh up to around 288 kg and stand between 120 and 150 cm at the shoulder. Their sturdy build, long legs and sloping backs give them a distinctive silhouette in the grasslands and scrublands they inhabit.
Source: wikimedia commons
Nilgai are native to the Indian subcontinent, with India holding the species' principal range. They also occur in parts of Nepal and Pakistan. The species is classified as Least Concern on the IUCN Red List, although habitat changes, poaching and conflict around farmland remain concerns in parts of its range. Protecting suitable habitats and reducing human-wildlife conflict are important for its continued survival.
Nilgai are often seen in small groups, typically comprising females and young animals. Larger gatherings can also occur when conditions favour them. Adult males may spend much of their time alone and can become territorial, particularly during breeding periods. Their social behaviour varies with season, habitat and the availability of food.
Source: wikimedia commons
Nilgai are flexible feeders whose diet changes according to the vegetation available. They graze on grasses and herbs but also browse on leaves, shoots and other plant material. This adaptability helps them survive across different landscapes, including open woodland, scrubland, grasslands and areas near agricultural fields.
Source: wikimedia commons
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