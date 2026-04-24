These fascinating facts about whales will blow your mind

Apr 24, 2026
The Gray Whale undertakes one of the longest migrations in the animal kingdom.
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The Blue Whale can grow over 100 feet long and weigh more than 150 tons—making it larger than any dinosaur that ever lived.
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Despite the name, blue whales are more of a mottled grey. They appear blue because of how light reflects off the water.
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Species like the Sperm Whale can stay underwater for up to 90 minutes.
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Many whale species have 3 to 4 stomachs for digestion, while some like Baird’s whale, can have up to 13.
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Whales breathe air, give birth to live young, and nurse them with milk, just like land mammals.
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The sperm whale has the biggest brain of any animal on Earth, around five times heavier than a human brain.
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While whales do not typically commit "suicide" in the human sense, they are voluntary breathers, which means they must consciously decide to breathe.
Source: unsplash
Greatest sitar players in the history of Indian classical music