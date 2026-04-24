Apr 24, 2026

These fascinating facts about whales will blow your mind

Aanya Mehta

Some Whales Travel Over 14,000 Miles

The Gray Whale undertakes one of the longest migrations in the animal kingdom.

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The Biggest Animal Ever

The Blue Whale can grow over 100 feet long and weigh more than 150 tons—making it larger than any dinosaur that ever lived.

Source: unsplash

They Aren’t Actually Blue

Despite the name, blue whales are more of a mottled grey. They appear blue because of how light reflects off the water.

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They Can Hold Their Breath for Over an Hour

Species like the Sperm Whale can stay underwater for up to 90 minutes.

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Some Whales Have Multiple Stomachs

Many whale species have 3 to 4 stomachs for digestion, while some like Baird’s whale, can have up to 13.

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Whales Are Mammals, Not Fish

Whales breathe air, give birth to live young, and nurse them with milk, just like land mammals.

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They Have the Largest Brains

The sperm whale has the biggest brain of any animal on Earth, around five times heavier than a human brain.

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Whales die voluntarily

While whales do not typically commit "suicide" in the human sense, they are voluntary breathers, which means they must consciously decide to breathe.

Source: unsplash

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