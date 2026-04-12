Apr 12, 2026

Facts you didn't know about Asha Bhosle

Aanya Mehta

A James Bond Film Sparked an Album

A chance moment while watching a James Bond film led to the creation of her album Dil Padosi Hai, showcasing how inspiration struck in unexpected ways.

Source: wikimedia commons

She Started Singing at Just 11

After her father’s passing, Asha began her career very young to support her family. Her first song was recorded in 1943, marking the beginning of a decades long journey.

Source: wikimedia commons

A Global Music Icon

She recorded over 11,000 songs in more than 20 languages and even earned a place in the Guinness World Records as one of the most recorded artists ever.

Source: wikimedia commons

A Song Inspired by the Hooghly River

One of her iconic songs, “Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani,” was inspired during a quiet evening by the Hooghly river with R. D. Burman.

Source: wikimedia commons

Known for Reinventing Herself

From classical ghazals to rock-inspired tracks like “Dum Maaro Dum,” Asha constantly experimented with new styles, staying relevant across generations.

Source: wikimedia commons

She Also Acted and Composed Music

Not just a singer, she explored other creative avenues, composing music for her album Aap Ki Asha and even acting in the Marathi film Mai later in life.

Source: wikimedia commons

She Collaborated with International Artists

Asha worked with global names like Boy George, Michael Stipe, and Kronos Quartet, bringing Indian music to international audiences and blending cultures through sound.

Source: wikimedia commons

A Passionate Chef with Global restaurants

Apart from music, she is known for her love of cooking and has launched restaurants across cities like Dubai and the UK, serving her signature dishes.

Source: asharestaurants.com

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