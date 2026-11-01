Facts about Edward Said you weren't aware of

Nov 01, 2026
Edward Wadie Said was born on November 1, 1935, in Jerusalem, then under British Mandate rule. His family later moved to Cairo, where he spent much of his childhood before moving to the United States for his education.
Source: wikimedia commons
Beyond his academic career, Said was a trained classical pianist who practised regularly. He also worked as a music critic for The Nation and wrote extensively about music, including his book Musical Elaborations.
Source: wikimedia commons
In 1999, Said and Israeli conductor and pianist Daniel Barenboim established the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra. The ensemble brought together young Arab and Israeli musicians, using music to encourage dialogue and collaboration across political and cultural divides.
Source: wikimedia commons
Said was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia in 1991. Despite his illness, he continued writing, teaching and speaking publicly. His memoir, Out of Place, was partly inspired by his experiences with illness and the loss of his mother.
Source: wikimedia commons
In Out of Place (1999), Said reflected on his childhood in Jerusalem and Cairo, his education in the United States and his complicated sense of belonging. The memoir offers a personal account of the displacement and cultural tensions that shaped his life and work.
Source: amazon.in
Said was elected to the Palestinian National Council in 1977 and remained a member until 1991. He was a prominent advocate for Palestinian rights and initially supported a two-state solution before later questioning its viability.
Source: wikimedia commons
During his school years at Victoria College in Cairo, Said studied alongside future King Hussein of Jordan. The institution was known for educating members of the region's elite and had students from different backgrounds.
Source: wikimedia commons
In Out of Place (1999), Said reflected on his childhood in Jerusalem and Cairo, his education in the United States and his complicated sense of belonging. The memoir offers a personal account of the displacement and cultural tensions that shaped his life and work.
Source: wikimedia commons
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