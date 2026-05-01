Discover the everyday objects of ancient Greece

May 01, 2026
These ceramic containers stored essentials like olive oil, grain, and wine. Amphorae were portable, while massive pithoi were used for long-term storage, even large enough to fit a person inside.
Source: wikimedia commons
The aspis was a round shield used by soldiers. Its clever design included two grips, one for the arm and one for the hand, making it highly effective in battle formations.
Source: wikimedia commons
Chariots were mainly used for racing, not war, and were a highlight of festivals and the Olympic Games. These fast-paced races were dangerous, with multiple chariots competing at once.
Source: wikimedia commons
Greek clothing was simple yet versatile, mainly draped fabric pinned or tied. The chiton (tunic) and peplos (dress) were everyday wear, often accessorised with decorative pins and belts.
Source: wikimedia commons
Knucklebones were a popular game, similar to dice or jacks. Made from animal bones or metal, they were used for play, gambling, and even fortune telling.
Source: wikimedia commons
The krater was a large bowl used to mix wine with water because drinking it straight was considered uncivilised. It was central to social gatherings called symposiums, where people discussed ideas and philosophy.
Source: wikimedia commons
Ancient Greeks placed small statues like herms of Hermes, at their doorways to protect homes from evil. People even prayed to them before stepping out and after returning safely.
Source: wikimedia commons
Tripods were sacred objects used in temples to hold offerings. At Delphi, the famous oracle sat on one to deliver divine messages from Apollo.
Source: wikimedia commons
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