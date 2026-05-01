May 01, 2026

Discover the everyday objects of ancient Greece

Aanya Mehta

Amphorae and Pithoi

These ceramic containers stored essentials like olive oil, grain, and wine. Amphorae were portable, while massive pithoi were used for long-term storage, even large enough to fit a person inside.

Source: wikimedia commons

Aspis (Greek Shield)

The aspis was a round shield used by soldiers. Its clever design included two grips, one for the arm and one for the hand, making it highly effective in battle formations.

Source: wikimedia commons

Chariots

Chariots were mainly used for racing, not war, and were a highlight of festivals and the Olympic Games. These fast-paced races were dangerous, with multiple chariots competing at once.

Source: wikimedia commons

Clothing: Chiton and Peplos

Greek clothing was simple yet versatile, mainly draped fabric pinned or tied. The chiton (tunic) and peplos (dress) were everyday wear, often accessorised with decorative pins and belts.

Source: wikimedia commons

Knucklebones (Ancient Game)

Knucklebones were a popular game, similar to dice or jacks. Made from animal bones or metal, they were used for play, gambling, and even fortune telling.

Source: wikimedia commons

Krater

The krater was a large bowl used to mix wine with water because drinking it straight was considered uncivilised. It was central to social gatherings called symposiums, where people discussed ideas and philosophy.

Source: wikimedia commons

Protective Statues (Herms and Talismans)

Ancient Greeks placed small statues like herms of Hermes, at their doorways to protect homes from evil. People even prayed to them before stepping out and after returning safely.

Source: wikimedia commons

Tripod (Religious Object)

Tripods were sacred objects used in temples to hold offerings. At Delphi, the famous oracle sat on one to deliver divine messages from Apollo.

Source: wikimedia commons

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