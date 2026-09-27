Essential books about women's rights you should read

The Stepmother and Other Stories by Laxmibai Abhyankar

A particularly obscure choice, this collection contains eight stories by Marathi writer Laxmibai Abhyankar, whose work was largely forgotten after her death. The surviving stories explore women’s lives within urban and rural households at a time when questions of women’s emancipation were beginning to emerge in Marathi literature. Her only surviving work was later translated into English by her granddaughter.