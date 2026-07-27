Endangered bird species found in India

Jul 27, 2026
This elusive bustard inhabits the grasslands of Assam and Uttar Pradesh. Rapid conversion of grasslands into farmland has caused its population to decline dramatically, making it one of South Asia's most threatened birds.
Source: wikimedia commons
Once thought extinct for over a century, the Forest Owlet was rediscovered in Maharashtra in 1997. It is now found in scattered forests of central India but remains endangered due to habitat degradation.
Source: wikimedia commons
One of the world's rarest birds, the Great Indian Bustard survives mainly in the grasslands of Rajasthan and Gujarat. Fewer than 200 individuals remain, with collisions with overhead power lines posing a major threat.
Source: wikimedia commons
Recognisable by its distinctive lower bill, which is longer than the upper one, the Indian Skimmer skims river surfaces to catch fish. Sand mining, river disturbance, and habitat loss have severely impacted its breeding colonies.
Source: wikimedia commons
Endemic to Andhra Pradesh, Jerdon's Courser is a nocturnal bird so elusive that it was feared extinct until its rediscovery in 1986. Habitat destruction continues to threaten its survival.
Source: wikimedia commons
Once widespread across the Indian subcontinent, the Red-headed Vulture has suffered a catastrophic decline due to poisoning from the veterinary drug diclofenac. It is now classified as Critically Endangered.
Source: wikimedia commons
A rare migratory visitor to north-western India, the Sociable Lapwing is globally Critically Endangered. It faces threats from habitat degradation along both its breeding grounds and migratory routes, making every winter sighting in India particularly important.
Source: wikimedia commons
One of the world's rarest herons, the White-bellied Heron is occasionally spotted along fast-flowing rivers in Arunachal Pradesh. Its tiny global population makes every sighting significant for conservation.
Source: wikimedia commons
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