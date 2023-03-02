The results for the Assembly elections of the three Northeastern states — Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya — have been announced
PTI
As the counting of votes came to an end, the BJP and allies were comfortably past the halfway mark in Tripura and Nagaland
PTI
In Meghalaya, the NPP is on course to end with 26 seats, which is four short of the majority mark of 30
PTI
Both the Congress and TMC won 5 each, while the BJP could finish with 3, in Meghalaya
PTI
It was a close fight in Tripura where the BJP+ went only slightly above the majority mark of 31
PTI
PTI
In Nagaland, with results to 49 out of 60 seats declared so far, the NDPP-BJP alliance have already crossed the halfway mark and are poised to form the government
PTI
The BJP, our reports say, is in talks to form the government in all the three states
PTI
After failing to reach the halfway mark, Conrad Sangma is said to be in talks with the BJP high command to come to an alliance with the party to form the next government in Meghalaya
PTI
Low carb, high protein waffle recipe
Treatment and diagnosis of preeclampsia
Precautions before and after red light therapy
World Book Fair begins in New Delhi
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More