8 underrated books that celebrate friendship

Aug 02, 2026
This warm and uplifting novel celebrates friendship across generations. Through intertwined stories, it highlights how kindness and loyalty can transform lives.
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The first book in Ferrante's acclaimed Neapolitan series follows two girls growing up in Naples. Their lifelong friendship filled with affection, competition, and mutual influence, forms the emotional core of the novel.
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Set in the fictional town of Malgudi, this beloved classic follows young Swaminathan and his schoolmates as they navigate childhood, adventure, and growing pains. At its heart is a timeless portrait of friendship.
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An unlikely friendship blossoms between a young man and an eccentric older woman in post war England. Their conversations about literature, art, and life create a touching story of companionship.
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In this charming collection, Ruskin Bond explores the joys, mischief, and loyalty that define friendships. Through heartwarming stories set in the hills and small towns of India, he captures the beauty of human connection.
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This quiet masterpiece chronicles the relationship between a young girl and her grandmother on a remote Finnish island. Their bond, filled with affection and understanding, makes for a deeply moving read.
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Narrated partly by a cat, this Japanese novel is a poignant exploration of friendship, love, and gratitude. The bond between Nana the cat and his owner is both unique and unforgettable.
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Set in a New England boarding school during World War II, the novel explores the complex friendship between Gene and Finny, blending admiration, rivalry, and loyalty in unforgettable ways.
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Books you must read from Alexandre Dumas