Aug 02, 2026

8 underrated books that celebrate friendship

Aanya Mehta

Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Café by Fannie Flagg

This warm and uplifting novel celebrates friendship across generations. Through intertwined stories, it highlights how kindness and loyalty can transform lives.

Source: amazon.in

My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante

The first book in Ferrante's acclaimed Neapolitan series follows two girls growing up in Naples. Their lifelong friendship filled with affection, competition, and mutual influence, forms the emotional core of the novel.

Source: amazon.in

Swami and Friends by R.K. Narayan

Set in the fictional town of Malgudi, this beloved classic follows young Swaminathan and his schoolmates as they navigate childhood, adventure, and growing pains. At its heart is a timeless portrait of friendship.

Source: amazon.in

The Offing by Benjamin Myers

An unlikely friendship blossoms between a young man and an eccentric older woman in post war England. Their conversations about literature, art, and life create a touching story of companionship.

Source: amazon.in

Thick as Thieves: Tales of Friendship by Ruskin Bond

In this charming collection, Ruskin Bond explores the joys, mischief, and loyalty that define friendships. Through heartwarming stories set in the hills and small towns of India, he captures the beauty of human connection.

Source: amazon.in

The Summer Book by Tove Jansson

This quiet masterpiece chronicles the relationship between a young girl and her grandmother on a remote Finnish island. Their bond, filled with affection and understanding, makes for a deeply moving read.

Source: amazon.in

The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

Narrated partly by a cat, this Japanese novel is a poignant exploration of friendship, love, and gratitude. The bond between Nana the cat and his owner is both unique and unforgettable.

Source: amazon.in

A Separate Peace by John Knowles

Set in a New England boarding school during World War II, the novel explores the complex friendship between Gene and Finny, blending admiration, rivalry, and loyalty in unforgettable ways.

Source: amazon.in

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