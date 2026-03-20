Mar 20, 2026

Eight Underwater Species That Are Fast Disappearing

Aanya Mehta

Dugong

Often called the “sea cow,” dugongs are declining due to habitat destruction and coastal development.

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Hawksbill Sea Turtle

Critically endangered due to illegal shell trade and coral reef loss, which destroys their main habitat.

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Manta Ray

Targeted for their gill plates and affected by ocean pollution, manta rays are increasingly at risk.

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Sawfish

Recognisable by their saw like snout, these creatures are disappearing due to habitat loss and fishing nets.

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Staghorn Coral

Once abundant in Caribbean reefs, this coral is dying rapidly due to warming oceans and pollution.

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Vaquita

The world’s rarest marine mammal, found in the Gulf of California. Fewer than 10 are believed to remain due to illegal fishing nets.

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Bluefin Tuna

Highly prized for sushi, overfishing has drastically reduced their population across oceans.

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Whale Shark

The largest fish in the ocean, threatened by ship strikes, plastic pollution, and illegal fishing.

Source: unsplash

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