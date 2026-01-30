Jan 30, 2026

8 Trending Finance Books for Your 2026 Reading List

Aanya Mehta

In This Economy: How Money and Markets Really Work by Kyla Scanlon

A recent, accessible explanation of markets and narrative culture, ideal for understanding how social influence shapes financial perceptions and markets.

Principles: Life and Work by Ray Dalio

A timeless book on decision making, systems thinking, and feedback loops, invaluable for leaders and finance professionals designing strategies in complex environments.

Profit First by Mike Michalowicz

This book flips traditional accounting on its head, helping businesses prioritise profit first, a practical read for financial controllers and entrepreneurs alike.

The Coming Wave: Technology, Power, and the Twenty First Century’s Greatest Dilemma by Mustafa Suleyman

Focused on how AI and new technologies will reshape industries and markets, a forward-looking read for professionals navigating future risks and opportunities.

The Fourth Turning by William Strauss and Neil Howe

This book looks at historical cycles to help readers think about long term risk, investment, and strategic planning, especially relevant in uncertain economic periods.

The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel

Explores how behaviour, emotions, and personal biases influence financial decisions, a widely recommended perspective beyond spreadsheets and forecasts.

Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know by Adam Grant

Encourages a scientist’s mindset, rethinking assumptions, staying curious, and adapting based on new data, a valuable skill for finance professionals navigating rapid change.

Traction: Get a Grip on Your Business by Gino Wickman

Breaks down a system for growing and operating businesses with clarity and accountability, helpful for finance leaders involved in strategy and execution.

