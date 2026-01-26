Jan 26, 2026

Trending books from 2016 we should be reading right now

Aanya Mehta

As Brave as You by Jason Reynolds

An acclaimed young adult novel that won awards for its portrayal of two brothers’ transformative summer in Virginia. It’s celebrated for empathy, voice, and heart.

Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi

A multigenerational saga that traces the legacy of slavery from Ghana to America. Each chapter follows descendants across centuries, offering a rich exploration of heritage, trauma, and resilience.

Loner by Teddy Wayne

A sharply observed campus novel that explores toxic masculinity, ambition, and social media culture. Critics praised its provocative look at power dynamics and psychological tension.

Moonglow by Michael Chabon

A blend of memoir and novel, Moonglow recounts the author’s family history through his grandfather’s stories, straddling truth and fiction in a way that remains engaging and heartfelt.

The Best Kind of People by Zoe Whittall

This tense, character driven novel examines a family’s collapse after a shocking scandal. It was named one of the year’s best books by multiple critics and blends social critique with emotional drama.

The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead

A powerful reimagining of the historical slave escape network as an actual literal railroad, this novel blends historical depth with surreal storytelling and won the National Book Award for Fiction in 2016. Its themes of freedom and systemic injustice remain urgently relevant.

The Woman in Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware

A gripping psychological thriller that helped launch Ware’s bestselling career. Set on a luxury cruise where nothing is quite as it seems, it’s perfect for readers who love suspense and twisty narratives.

When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

A deeply moving memoir by a neurosurgeon diagnosed with terminal cancer, this book wrestles with life, purpose, and mortality. It’s been widely recommended for its emotional and philosophical insight.

