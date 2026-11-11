Love travel photography? Here are 8 books to read

Nov 11, 2026
Shot entirely from the air, this iconic book presents landscapes from a rare perspective. The photographs reveal patterns, beauty, and fragility across continents, reshaping how we see the planet.
Source: amazon.in
A monumental body of work documenting untouched landscapes, wildlife, and indigenous cultures. Salgado’s black and white photography captures the planet in its raw, almost prehistoric form, making this book both a visual and philosophical journey.
Source: amazon.in
A monumental body of work documenting untouched landscapes, wildlife, and indigenous cultures. Salgado’s black and white photography captures the planet in its raw, almost prehistoric form, making this book both a visual and philosophical journey.
Source: amazon.in
Part travelogue, part human archive, this book turns cities into stories. Stanton’s portraits and interviews from New York and beyond show how travel photography can be deeply personal and universally relatable.
Source: amazon.in
A vivid portrait of India through decades of travel. From bustling streets to quiet villages, McCurry’s images balance colour, emotion, and human connection, offering an intimate look at everyday life across the country.
Source: amazon.in
This book goes beyond postcard travel photography and looks at how people inhabit spaces around the world, from dense megacities to remote settlements. Bendiksen’s work blends geography, sociology, and travel, showing how landscapes shape daily life.
Source: magnum photos
This book blends travel photography with architecture and interiors, showcasing extraordinary homes and destinations around the world. It’s ideal for readers who enjoy aspirational travel with a strong sense of place.
Source: amazon.in
A powerful travel photography book documenting conflict zones and fragile regions across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Addario’s images focus on human resilience and movement, making this a deeply impactful take on travel through difficult terrains.
Source: amazon.in
8 must-read books by Virginia Woolf