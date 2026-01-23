Jan 23, 2026

8 romantic poets you must read

Aanya Mehta

Charlotte Smith

A key but often overlooked Romantic poet, Smith helped shape the movement with her deeply emotional sonnets focused on nature and personal sorrow.

Source: wikipedia

John Clare

Known as the “peasant poet,” Clare wrote vividly about rural life, nature, and loss, offering an intimate and grounded Romantic voice.

Source: wikipedia

John Keats

Keats’ poems are rich with beauty, longing, and mortality. His sensuous imagery and emotional depth make him one of the most loved Romantic poets.

Source: wikipedia

Lord Byron

Byron brought passion, rebellion, and wit into Romantic poetry. His larger than-life persona and emotionally charged verse defined the Byronic hero.

Source: wikipedia

Percy Bysshe Shelley

A radical thinker and idealist, Shelley’s poetry celebrates freedom, revolution, and hope, often questioning authority and social injustice.

Source: wikipedia

Samuel Taylor Coleridge

Known for blending imagination and the supernatural, Coleridge’s poetry explores dreams, fear, and the mysterious power of the human mind.

Source: wikipedia

William Blake

Both poet and artist, Blake explored spirituality, innocence, experience, and social critique through visionary and symbolic poetry.

Source: wikipedia

William Wordsworth

Often called the heart of Romanticism, Wordsworth wrote about nature, memory, and emotion in simple yet profound language that reshaped English poetry.

Source: wikipedia

Top 8 books of eco-fiction