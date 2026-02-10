Vincent Van Gogh: Why we love the Dutch painter

Feb 10, 2026
His dramatic life from poverty and obscurity to mental struggles, makes his art feel intensely human and relatable, inspiring empathy and admiration.
Source: wikimedia commons
Van Gogh transformed his palette after moving to Paris, using bright, exaggerated hues that exploded with energy and emotion, a departure from his earlier darker work
Source: wikimedia commons
Often considered a precursor to Expressionism, Van Gogh used distorted form and colour to convey emotion, influencing later modern art movements.
Source: wikimedia commons
Though he sold very few works in his lifetime, Van Gogh’s paintings now fetch record prices and are celebrated worldwide, showing how his genius was finally acknowledged.
Source: wikimedia commons
His thick, swirling strokes (impasto) gave his paintings a textured, almost living quality, especially seen in works like Starry Night
Source: wikimedia commons
Van Gogh’s depictions of Provence and nature carry an immersive sense of place and atmosphere, drawing viewers into the scene rather than just showing it.
Source: unsplash
Van Gogh’s personal letters, especially to his brother Theo, offer deep insight into his thoughts, creative process, and emotional life, almost like a diary.
Source: wikimedia commons
His art’s ability to express raw emotion, vulnerability, and beauty, even in ordinary scene allows viewers across cultures to form deep personal connections with his work.
