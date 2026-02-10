Feb 10, 2026

Vincent Van Gogh: Why we love the Dutch painter

A Life Full of Struggle and Persistence

His dramatic life from poverty and obscurity to mental struggles, makes his art feel intensely human and relatable, inspiring empathy and admiration.

A Radical Master of Colour

Van Gogh transformed his palette after moving to Paris, using bright, exaggerated hues that exploded with energy and emotion, a departure from his earlier darker work

A Visionary Ahead of His Time

Often considered a precursor to Expressionism, Van Gogh used distorted form and colour to convey emotion, influencing later modern art movements.

Belated but Monumental Recognition

Though he sold very few works in his lifetime, Van Gogh’s paintings now fetch record prices and are celebrated worldwide, showing how his genius was finally acknowledged.

Expressive Brushwork

His thick, swirling strokes (impasto) gave his paintings a textured, almost living quality, especially seen in works like Starry Night

Landscapes That Breathe

Van Gogh’s depictions of Provence and nature carry an immersive sense of place and atmosphere, drawing viewers into the scene rather than just showing it.

Letters That Reveal the Man

Van Gogh’s personal letters, especially to his brother Theo, offer deep insight into his thoughts, creative process, and emotional life, almost like a diary.

Universal Emotional Connection

His art’s ability to express raw emotion, vulnerability, and beauty, even in ordinary scene allows viewers across cultures to form deep personal connections with his work.

