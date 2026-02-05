History and Mythology’s 8 Most Powerful Snakes

Feb 05, 2026
Apep is the serpent of chaos who battles the sun god Ra each night, representing darkness, destruction, and the eternal struggle against cosmic order.
The Midgard Serpent is so enormous it encircles the world. According to legend, its release of its tail during Ragnarök will trigger the end of the world.
Though not a snake herself, Medusa’s hair of living serpents turned onlookers to stone, making her one of the most feared and iconic snake linked figures in history.
In Hindu and Buddhist traditions, Nāgas are powerful serpent beings associated with water, fertility, and protection. They are often depicted as guardians of rivers, treasures, and sacred knowledge.
The serpent eating its own tail appears across ancient cultures, representing eternity, cycles of life, death, and rebirth, and the infinite nature of the universe.
The feathered serpent god of the Aztecs and Maya symbolises creation, knowledge, wind, and renewal, a divine snake associated with civilisation itself.
Known as the infinite serpent, Shesha supports the universe and serves as the resting place of Lord Vishnu, symbolising eternity, balance, and cosmic order.
Vasuki, the king of serpents, played a central role in the Samudra Manthan (Churning of the Ocean), where he served as the cosmic rope wrapped around Mount Mandara.
