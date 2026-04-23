Eight places every stationery-holic needs to visit

Apr 23, 2026
A multi storey wonderland in Ginza, Itoya offers everything from luxury pens to handcrafted paper. Each floor is themed, making it a must visit for serious stationery collectors.
Source: official website
Inspired by Scandinavian design, Kikki.K is all about minimal, functional, and beautifully designed planners and journals.
Source: official website
This charming Italian store specialises in handmade marbled paper and journals, giving you a taste of traditional craftsmanship.
Source: official website
LOFT is known for its trendy, colourful stationery, think cute planners, washi tapes, and innovative pens that are both functional and fun.
Source: official website
Muji’s stationery is loved worldwide for its simple design, affordability, and quality, especially its cult favourite gel pens and notebooks.
Source: official website
Famous for its quirky designs, Paperchase is a haven for creative notebooks, cards, and organisers that stand out from the usual.
Source: official website
For those who love elegance, Smythson offers luxury leather bound notebooks and personalised stationery, perfect for a sophisticated collection.
Source: official facebook page
Typo is perfect for fun loving stationery fans, offering bold, quirky designs, planners, and desk accessories that add personality to your workspace.
Source: official website
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