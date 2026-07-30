Eight must-read books about revolution

Jul 30, 2026
Widely regarded as the definitive biography of Che Guevara, this acclaimed book traces his journey from Argentine medical student to one of the world's most recognizable revolutionary figures. Drawing on extensive research and interviews, it offers a nuanced portrait of the man behind the global symbol of revolution.
Source: amazon.in
This bestselling history revisits India's independence movement through the lives of lesser-known revolutionaries, from tribal leaders and underground fighters to armed resistance groups, offering a fresh perspective beyond mainstream narratives.
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An eyewitness account of the 1917 Russian Revolution, Reed's classic chronicles the dramatic events that led to the Bolsheviks' rise to power. It remains one of the most vivid and influential books on revolutionary history.
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This acclaimed history explores how the East India Company rose from a trading corporation to a colonial power in India. It provides crucial context for understanding the resistance movements that eventually culminated in India's independence.
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A seminal work comparing the English, American, French, and Russian Revolutions to identify common patterns in how revolutions begin, unfold, and end.
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First published in 1848, this groundbreaking political pamphlet laid the ideological foundation for communist movements worldwide. Its ideas continue to influence debates on class, capitalism, and revolution.
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Originally published in 1909, this influential book argues that the events of 1857 were India's first organized war for independence rather than merely a military mutiny. It became a significant text for generations of Indian nationalists despite being banned by the British.
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A landmark work on anti-colonial revolution, Fanon's book examines the psychological and political effects of colonialism while advocating liberation through collective resistance. It became a defining text for independence movements across the Global South.
Source: amazon.in
Endangered bird species found in India