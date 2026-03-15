8 Indian Palaces Inspired by European Architectural Styles

Mar 15, 2026
Modeled after England’s Windsor Castle, this palace was built by Chamarajendra Wadiyar X. It showcases Tudor style towers, battlements, and elegant interiors.
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Constructed by Nawab Vikar-ul-Umra, the palace reflects strong Italian and Tudor influences. It later became the residence of the Mir Osman Ali Khan.
Source: wikimedia commons
Inspired by European palaces, Jai Vilas Palace features Tuscan, Italian, and Corinthian architectural styles. It was built in the 19th century by Maharaja Jayajirao Scindia.
Source: wikimedia commons
Commissioned by Maharaja Ganga Singh in the early 20th century, Lalgarh Palace combines Rajput architecture with European influences, including large halls and ornate facades.
Source: wikimedia commons
Built in 1890 by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, this palace blends Indo Saracenic and European architectural styles. Its grand domes, arches, and vast grounds make it one of the largest private residences in the world.
Source: wikimedia commons
Built during British rule and inspired by Kedleston Hall, this grand residence reflects classical European architecture and once served as the official home of the British Governor General.
Source: wikimedia commons
Built by Maharaja Radha Kishore Manikya in 1901, the palace features neoclassical European design with grand columns, domes, and symmetrical gardens. Today, it houses the Tripura State Museum.
Source: wikimedia commons
Completed in 1943 for Maharaja Umaid Singh, the palace blends Art Deco and European styles with traditional Indian elements. It remains one of the largest royal residences in the world.
Source: wikimedia commons
Books behind this year’s Academy award nominees