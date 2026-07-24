Jul 24, 2026

8 ghazal writers you must read

Aanya Mehta

Bashir Badr

A contemporary master, Bashir Badr’s accessible language and memorable couplets have made him popular among modern audiences, bridging classical tradition with everyday emotion.

Source: wikimedia commons

Faiz Ahmed Faiz

Faiz blended romance with revolutionary thought, using the ghazal to express themes of love, resistance, and social justice. His poetry remains powerful and widely quoted today.

Source: wikimedia commons

Jaun Elia

Known for his melancholic tone and modern sensibility, Jaun Elia’s ghazals resonate strongly with contemporary readers. His work captures loneliness, disillusionment, and existential reflection.

Source: wikimedia commons

Jigar Moradabadi

Famous for his musical and emotionally rich ghazals, Jigar’s poetry often celebrates love, devotion, and the beauty of expression.

Source: wikimedia commons

Mir Taqi Mir

Often called the “God of Poetry,” Mir brought intense emotional depth to the ghazal form. His verses reflect pain, longing, and the fragility of life with remarkable simplicity and beauty.

Source: wikimedia commons

Mirza Ghalib

Widely regarded as the greatest Urdu poet, Ghalib’s ghazals explore love, existential thought, and the complexities of human emotion. His work remains timeless for its depth, wit, and philosophical insight.

Source: wikimedia commons

Ahmed Faraz

Ahmed Faraz’s ghazals are celebrated for their romantic intensity and lyrical simplicity. His work beautifully balances personal emotion with political undertones.

Source: wikimedia commons

Parveen Shakir

A pioneering female voice in Urdu poetry, Parveen Shakir brought a fresh, intimate perspective to the ghazal, exploring love, identity, and modern womanhood.

Source: wikimedia commons

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