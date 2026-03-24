8 Rare Fish Species You Didn’t Know Existed

Mar 24, 2026
This fish has a transparent head, allowing you to see its internal eyes. It can rotate its eyes to look upward through its skull.
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Often called the “world’s ugliest fish,” this deep sea creature looks gelatinous out of water but appears more normal in its natural high pressure habitat.
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Despite its small size, it has disproportionately large, sharp teeth. It’s one of the most fearsome-looking deep sea predators.
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Almost completely transparent, you can see its bones and organs. It looks like a ghost swimming in the water.
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Resembling floating seaweed, this fish uses its leafy appendages for camouflage. It’s both beautiful and incredibly hard to spot.
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Known for its vibrant, psychedelic colours, this small reef fish is one of the most visually stunning species underwater.
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Famous for its bright red lips, this fish “walks” on the ocean floor using its fins instead of swimming much.
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This aggressive fish has a massive mouth and territorial nature. It opens its mouth wide to scare off rivals.
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