Mar 24, 2026

8 Rare Fish Species You Didn’t Know Existed

Aanya Mehta

Barreleye Fish

This fish has a transparent head, allowing you to see its internal eyes. It can rotate its eyes to look upward through its skull.

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Blobfish

Often called the “world’s ugliest fish,” this deep sea creature looks gelatinous out of water but appears more normal in its natural high pressure habitat.

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Fangtooth Fish

Despite its small size, it has disproportionately large, sharp teeth. It’s one of the most fearsome-looking deep sea predators.

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Glass Catfish

Almost completely transparent, you can see its bones and organs. It looks like a ghost swimming in the water.

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Leafy Sea Dragon

Resembling floating seaweed, this fish uses its leafy appendages for camouflage. It’s both beautiful and incredibly hard to spot.

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Mandarinfish

Known for its vibrant, psychedelic colours, this small reef fish is one of the most visually stunning species underwater.

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Red-Lipped Batfish

Famous for its bright red lips, this fish “walks” on the ocean floor using its fins instead of swimming much.

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Sarcastic Fringehead

This aggressive fish has a massive mouth and territorial nature. It opens its mouth wide to scare off rivals.

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