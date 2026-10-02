Oct 02, 2026

8 Susan Sontag essays every culturally curious reader should read

Aanya Mehta

Against Interpretation (1964)

Sontag argues against over intellectualising art, urging readers to experience it sensually rather than reduce it to meaning alone. One of her most influential essays.

Source: wikipedia

AIDS and Its Metaphors (1989)

An extension of her earlier work, examining how fear, stigma, and moral judgment shaped public discourse around AIDS.

Source: wikipedia

Fascinating Fascism (1975)

A controversial but vital essay analysing the aesthetic appeal of fascism, particularly in film, photography, and popular culture.

Source: wikimedia commons

Illness as Metaphor (1978)

Written after her own cancer diagnosis, this essay dismantles the harmful metaphors attached to illness and argues for a more humane understanding of disease.

Source: wikipedia

Notes on ‘Camp’ (1964)

A defining cultural text that introduced camp as an aesthetic sensibility, celebrating exaggeration, artifice, and irony in art and popular culture.

Source: amazon.in

On Photography (1977)

A powerful critique of how photography shapes reality, memory, and suffering. Still essential in the age of social media and endless images.

Source: amazon.in

Regarding the Pain of Others (2003)

Sontag revisits war photography, questioning whether images of suffering provoke empathy or numb us to violence.

Source: wikipedia

The Aesthetics of Silence (1967)

An exploration of silence in modern art and literature, examining why artists sometimes choose absence over expression.

Source: academia.edu

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