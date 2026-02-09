Feb 09, 2026

8 Iconic and Creative Film Posters from Old Bollywood

Aanya Mehta

Anand (1971)

Simple, warm, and human, the poster focused on faces and emotion rather than spectacle, reflecting the film’s soul.

Source: wikipedia

Guide (1965)

Bold illustrations and symbolic imagery captured freedom, transformation, and rebellion, themes far ahead of their time.

Source: wikipedia

Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959)

Minimalist yet haunting, the poster echoed the film’s tragic tone, using light, shadow, and emotional stillness.

Source: wikipedia

Mughal-e-Azam (1960)

The poster relied on grandeur rather than clutter, regal fonts, dramatic portraits, and muted colours reflecting epic scale and timeless romance.

Source: wikimedia commons

Pakeezah (1972)

Ethereal and poetic, the poster focused on Meena Kumari’s expressive eyes and elegance, mirroring the film’s melancholy and grace.

Source: wikipedia

Pyaasa (1957)

Poetic and restrained, Pyaasa’s poster mirrored the film’s emotional depth, using stark imagery and typography to reflect alienation and longing.

Source: wikipedia

Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

Vibrant, crowded, and energetic, the poster captured the chaos, humour, and drama of 1970s Bollywood perfectly.

Source: wikipedia

Sholay (1975)

One of Bollywood’s most iconic posters, featuring dramatic stances, hand-drawn action elements, and larger-than-life characters.

Source: wikipedia

