8 books on India’s Independence worth reading

Aug 15, 2026
This meticulously researched biography goes beyond the revolutionary's iconic image to explore the influences, ideas, and political philosophy that shaped one of India's most enduring freedom fighters.
Source: amazon.in
A fresh look at Subhas Chandra Bose, this book examines the lesser-known episodes of his life, from his clashes with Congress leadership to his efforts to build the Indian National Army.
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A fascinating collection of stories about forgotten heroes and heroines whose contributions to India's struggle for freedom often remain absent from mainstream history books.
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Drawing on archival material, this book examines the life of Nathuram Godse and the circumstances surrounding Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, offering insights into the turbulent early years of independent India.
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Written during his imprisonment between 1942 and 1946, Nehru's classic work explores India's history, culture, and civilization while reflecting on the nation's path to freedom. It remains one of the most influential books on India's identity and independence.
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This book highlights B.R. Ambedkar's long and influential role in shaping India's constitutional journey, tracing his contributions from the colonial era through the drafting of independent India's Constitution.
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This gripping account tells the story of Baikunth Sukul, the revolutionary who sought revenge against the informer whose testimony helped send Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev to the gallows.
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This compelling biography revisits the life of Bal Gangadhar Tilak, the nationalist leader whose fiery politics and call for self-rule helped ignite India's freedom movement long before Gandhi emerged on the national stage.
Source: amazon.in
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