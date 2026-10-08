Love music? 8 books you need on your reading list

Oct 08, 2026
A unique dialogue between a novelist and a legendary conductor, sharing perspectives on performance, composers, and the joy of listening.
Source: amazon.in
The acclaimed autobiography of The Boss, a candid look at his rise through hardship and his lifelong relationship with music and meaning.
Source: amazon.in
A deep dive into Southern rock’s evolution and cultural impact in America, exploring how music, place, and identity intertwine
Source: amazon.in
Part memoir, part science book, this fascinating read follows the author’s journey learning guitar while digging into how musical ability works in the brain.
Source: amazon.in
A modern history of popular music across rock, R&B, punk, hip hop, and pop, blending cultural insight with personal reflection on why these genres matter.
Source: amazon.in
An intimate posthumous memoir from the legendary artist, packed with insights, photos, and lyric fragments that bring his creativity to life.
Source: amazon.in
A richly detailed history of 20th century music, tracing how classical and modern sounds evolved through political and cultural upheavals.
Source: amazon.in
A celebrated exploration of the science of music and how it shapes our brains, emotions, and perceptions, perfect for anyone curious about why music moves us.
Source: amazon.in
Authors you didn’t know were orphans