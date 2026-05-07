May 07, 2026

The 8 biggest archaeological discoveries of all time

Aanya Mehta

Dead Sea Scrolls discovery

These ancient manuscripts include some of the oldest known biblical texts, offering crucial insights into early religious history.

Source: wikimedia commons

Göbekli Tepe discovery

Often called the world’s oldest temple, Göbekli Tepe predates Stonehenge by thousands of years, challenging ideas about early human societies.

Source: wikimedia commons

Machu Picchu rediscovery

Hidden in the Andes, this Incan city amazed the world with its advanced engineering and mysterious origins.

Source: wikimedia commons

Pompeii excavation

Buried by Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, Pompeii’s excavation revealed a perfectly preserved Roman city frozen in time.

Source: wikimedia commons

Rosetta Stone discovery

Discovered in 1799, the Rosetta Stone made it possible to decode Egyptian hieroglyphs, unlocking the language and history of ancient Egypt.

Source: wikimedia commons

Sutton Hoo discovery

An Anglo-Saxon ship burial filled with treasures, Sutton Hoo reshaped understanding of early medieval England and its culture.

Source: wikimedia commons

Terracotta Army discovery

Thousands of life-sized clay soldiers were found guarding the tomb of China’s first emperor, revealing the scale and sophistication of ancient Chinese civilisation.

Source: wikimedia commons

Tutankhamun tomb discovery

The nearly intact tomb of King Tut stunned the world with its treasures, offering rare insight into ancient Egyptian burial practices.

Source: wikimedia commons

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