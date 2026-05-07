The 8 biggest archaeological discoveries of all time

May 07, 2026
These ancient manuscripts include some of the oldest known biblical texts, offering crucial insights into early religious history.
Source: wikimedia commons
Often called the world’s oldest temple, Göbekli Tepe predates Stonehenge by thousands of years, challenging ideas about early human societies.
Source: wikimedia commons
Hidden in the Andes, this Incan city amazed the world with its advanced engineering and mysterious origins.
Source: wikimedia commons
Buried by Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, Pompeii’s excavation revealed a perfectly preserved Roman city frozen in time.
Source: wikimedia commons
Discovered in 1799, the Rosetta Stone made it possible to decode Egyptian hieroglyphs, unlocking the language and history of ancient Egypt.
Source: wikimedia commons
An Anglo-Saxon ship burial filled with treasures, Sutton Hoo reshaped understanding of early medieval England and its culture.
Source: wikimedia commons
Thousands of life-sized clay soldiers were found guarding the tomb of China’s first emperor, revealing the scale and sophistication of ancient Chinese civilisation.
Source: wikimedia commons
The nearly intact tomb of King Tut stunned the world with its treasures, offering rare insight into ancient Egyptian burial practices.
Source: wikimedia commons
Book recommendations to start your journey into Australian literature