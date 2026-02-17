8 Ancient Libraries That Never Closed Their Doors

Feb 17, 2026
Founded in 859 CE, this is considered the oldest continually operating library in the world, attached to the University of Al-Qarawiyyin in Fez.
Source: wikipedia
Dating back to the 6th century, this library at Mount Sinai houses some of the oldest surviving Christian manuscripts, second only to the Vatican.
Established in 1609 in Milan, it was one of the first public libraries in Europe and still operates today with priceless ancient texts.
Founded in the 16th century, Venice’s Marciana Library preserves classical Greek and Roman manuscripts and remains open to scholars.
Founded in 1643, it is the oldest public library in France and still serves researchers with historic collections.
Founded in 1602, Oxford’s Bodleian Library has roots in medieval collections and remains one of Europe’s most important research libraries.
Established in 1592, it houses ancient works like the Book of Kells and continues to function as Ireland’s most important library.
Established in 1475, it preserves ancient manuscripts, medieval texts, and rare documents, and continues to function as a major research library.
