May 25, 2026

8 Indian Action Thriller Books to Read After Dhurandhar

Aanya Mehta

Byomkesh Bakshi Stories by Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay

These classic Indian mysteries feature sharp intellect, moral conflict, and high-risk investigations. While subtle, the stories carry an undercurrent of danger and tension that action-thriller fans will appreciate.

Source: amazon.in

Leila by Prayaag Akbar

Set in a dystopian India, Leila delivers quiet yet powerful tension through surveillance, authoritarian control, and survival. The psychological thriller elements make it gripping in a more cerebral way.

Source: unsplash

The Bankster by Ravi Subramanian

This high stakes financial thriller dives into corporate greed, global banking scandals, and white-collar crime. With fast pacing, sharp twists, and real world relevance, it delivers the tension and intrigue that action thriller fans look for after Dhurandhar.

Source: amazon.in

The Blue Bar by Damyanti Biswas

Set in Mumbai’s underbelly, this noir style thriller dives into crime, danger, and survival. Its gritty realism and tense atmosphere make it a strong follow up for viewers drawn to darker, street-level action.

Source: amazon.in

The Immortals of Meluha by Amish

While rooted in mythology, this book delivers gripping action, war strategy, and moral conflict. The battle scenes and power struggles make it a compelling pick for readers who enjoy larger-than life heroes and high stakes.

Source: amazon.in

The Krishna Key by Ashwin Sanghi

Mixing mythology with modern crime and chase sequences, this novel unfolds like a cinematic puzzle. Its breakneck pace and twist filled structure echo the tension and mystery that define action thrillers.

Source: amazon.in

The Mahabharata Murders by Arnab Ray

This smart thriller weaves ancient texts into a modern murder investigation filled with danger and deception. The clever plotting and escalating tension keep the pace sharp and suspenseful.

Source: amazon.in

The Rozabal Line by Ashwin Sanghi

This fast paced thriller blends history, conspiracy, and high-stakes action across continents. With secret societies, coded clues, and political intrigue, it’s perfect if Dhurandhar left you craving layered narratives and relentless momentum.

Source: amazon.in

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