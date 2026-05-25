8 Indian Action Thriller Books to Read After Dhurandhar

May 25, 2026
These classic Indian mysteries feature sharp intellect, moral conflict, and high-risk investigations. While subtle, the stories carry an undercurrent of danger and tension that action-thriller fans will appreciate.
Source: amazon.in
Set in a dystopian India, Leila delivers quiet yet powerful tension through surveillance, authoritarian control, and survival. The psychological thriller elements make it gripping in a more cerebral way.
Source: unsplash
This high stakes financial thriller dives into corporate greed, global banking scandals, and white-collar crime. With fast pacing, sharp twists, and real world relevance, it delivers the tension and intrigue that action thriller fans look for after Dhurandhar.
Source: amazon.in
Set in Mumbai’s underbelly, this noir style thriller dives into crime, danger, and survival. Its gritty realism and tense atmosphere make it a strong follow up for viewers drawn to darker, street-level action.
Source: amazon.in
While rooted in mythology, this book delivers gripping action, war strategy, and moral conflict. The battle scenes and power struggles make it a compelling pick for readers who enjoy larger-than life heroes and high stakes.
Source: amazon.in
Mixing mythology with modern crime and chase sequences, this novel unfolds like a cinematic puzzle. Its breakneck pace and twist filled structure echo the tension and mystery that define action thrillers.
Source: amazon.in
This smart thriller weaves ancient texts into a modern murder investigation filled with danger and deception. The clever plotting and escalating tension keep the pace sharp and suspenseful.
Source: amazon.in
This fast paced thriller blends history, conspiracy, and high-stakes action across continents. With secret societies, coded clues, and political intrigue, it’s perfect if Dhurandhar left you craving layered narratives and relentless momentum.
Source: amazon.in
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