Don't miss these new and upcoming book adaptations

Apr 21, 2026
The iconic fashion world returns, based on Revenge Wears Prada. Expect rivalries, media drama, and high fashion, with original cast members reprising their roles.
Source: wikipedia
Based on Project Hail Mary, this sci-fi adventure follows a lone astronaut trying to save Earth from extinction, with Ryan Gosling in the lead.
Source: wikipedia
Adapted from Remarkably Bright Creatures, this heart warming story explores an unlikely friendship between a widow and a giant octopus.
Source: wikipedia
Part of The Chronicles of Narnia, this prequel explores the creation of Narnia, bringing a beloved fantasy world back to screens.
Source: wikipedia
A grand adaptation of The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan. Expect a massive, visually stunning retelling of Odysseus’ legendary journey.
Source: wikipedia
A follow up to The Handmaid's Tale, based on The Testaments. It dives deeper into the dystopian world of Gilead and its power structures.
Source: amazon.in
Colleen Hoover’s bestselling thriller comes to life with a dark, twisty plot about a ghostwriter uncovering disturbing secrets
Source: amazon.in
A fresh, stylised take on Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. This version leans into the emotional intensity and obsession of the original gothic romance.
Source: wikipedia
Books To Read if You Enjoyed Heated Rivalry