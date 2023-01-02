Photo: Express Archive
The Supreme Court Monday upheld the Centre’s decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes in November 2016. A bench constituting five judges pronounced the verdict on 58 petitions challenging the Centre’s decision.
As the apex court upheld the decision taken by the Central Government six years ago to demonetise these currency notes, here are some pictures depicting the state of the country when demonetisation was announced.
In this picture, people can be seen exchanging 500 and 1000 rupee currency notes at The Central Bank of India Mumbai on 16 November 2016.
Fishermen at Sassoon Dock continued to deal with old 500 rupee currency to keep their sales going, in this picture taken on 19 November 2016. Many fishermen also sold fish on credit as customers struggled to pay in new currency.
A man shows new currency note of 500 rupees as they arrive in SBI Bank, Dehradun. The Supreme Court in its ruling on Monday said that 'the measure was well-intentioned and well thought of.'
People including senior citizens and ladies caught in the rush along with others on the first day of month on salary day to get to their bank for transactions in East Street, Mumbai on 1 December 2016.
The court in ruling also stated that 'demonetisation targeted evils such as black money, terror funding, and counterfeiting' and that 'it is not relevant whether the objective behind the decision was achieved or not.'
