The Ashram flyover is finally open for commuters as CM Arvind Kejriwal has inaugurated the extension to the DND flyway
The flyover is open only for light vehicles for now. Heavy vehicles, like buses and trucks, are not allowed on both carriageways till further notice
While inaugurating the flyover, the CM said, “Earlier, people used to face heavy traffic jams but now travel will be smooth”
PTI
“Three major intersections will be decongested after today’s inauguration,” Kejriwal added
PTI
With the completion of the extension, the flyover has been connected to DND Flyway directly, bypassing the heavily congested stretch with Sunlight Colony on one side and Maharani Bagh on the other
PTI
The flyover extension project was approved in 2017, and work was completed even as traffic was kept open2
The flyover was finally shut in January this year before completion
