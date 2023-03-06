The Ashram flyover is finally open for commuters as CM Arvind Kejriwal has inaugurated the extension to the DND flyway

The flyover is open only for light vehicles for now. Heavy vehicles, like buses and trucks, are not allowed on both carriageways till further notice

While inaugurating the flyover, the CM said, “Earlier, people used to face heavy traffic jams but now travel will be smooth”

PTI

“Three major intersections will be decongested after today’s inauguration,” Kejriwal added

PTI

With the completion of the extension, the flyover has been connected to DND Flyway directly, bypassing the heavily congested stretch with Sunlight Colony on one side and Maharani Bagh on the other

PTI

The flyover extension project was approved in 2017, and work was completed even as traffic was kept open2

The flyover was finally shut in January this year before completion

